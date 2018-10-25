25/10/2018 Centro Cultural Teopanzolco, Premio Oscar Niemeyer 2018

+ Zoom Photos: Onnis Luque Photos: Jaime Navarro

La Red de Bienales de Arquitectura de América Latina (Redbaal) ha concedido el Premio Oscar Niemeyer al Centro Cultural Teopanzolco en Cuernavaca (México), de Isaac Broid y Productora. En la segunda edición del premio, que se otorga cada dos años, el jurado —formado por Jean Pierre Crousse, Fabián Farfán, Carlos Jiménez, Carla Juaçaba y César Shundi (presidente)— seleccionó la obra ganadora de entre los 104 trabajos latinoamericanos presentados a la convocatoria. También se distinguió con un segundo premio al Museo de Sitio Pachamac en Lurín (Perú), de Patricia Llosa y Rodolfo Cortegana; y un tercer premio a la aldea infantil en Formoso do Araguaia (Brasil), de Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero.



El equipo formado por los estudios mexicanos Isaac Broid y Productora construyó el Auditorio Cultural Estatal Teopanzolco junto al yacimiento arqueológico del que toma el nombre, ubicado en la ciudad de Cuernavaca. Con el fin de adaptarse a la pendiente del solar y de establecer un diálogo con las dos pirámides de la civilización tlahuica, se diseña una cubierta inclinada que sigue la secuencia plataforma-talud-tablero, donde está situado uno de los dos auditorios del conjunto, al aire libre. Bajo ella está el segundo auditorio, punto al que se accede por un amplio frente de puertas batientes, lugar de encuentro antes o después de los eventos. La construcción está organizada a través de dos elementos: una planta triangular que contiene los programas públicos del edificio (vestíbulos, servicios, taquillas, guardarropas y auditorio); y una plataforma que lo rodea donde están las zonas de servicio y operación (camerinos, bodegas, zonas de armado, etc.), incluyendo una caja negra para usos múltiples. El gran basamento contiene una serie de patios, uno de ellos se hunde frente al acceso secundario del auditorio y crea un pequeño teatro al aire libre. Esta plataforma es capaz de generar espacios exteriores diversos y resolver los accesos secundarios al interior del auditorio o a la misma plataforma, además de incorporar los grandes árboles existentes. Oscar Niemeyer Award for Latin American Architecture Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero, Children’s Village in Formoso do Araguaia (Brazil)

