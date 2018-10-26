(empty) Friday, October 26, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 26/10/2018 Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas, house in Rota (Cádiz) Photos: Antonio Luis Martínez

The project involved enlarging a house built by the Americans in the vicinity of the US military base at Rota, on the coast of the southern Spanish province of Cádiz. The urban development it is located in responds to a typically Anglo-Saxon set of tastes: plots clustered organically around valuable specimens of the preexisting pine forest, and connected to a main street. Discreet residences have been built in the neighborhood which are directly inspired in vernacular tradition. This particular enlargement respects the scheme of the original dwelling and replicates the general layout while transforming the old rooms into patios. The result is a coherent and balanced whole. Continuity is also what governs the choice of finishes: the simple whitewashed surfaces, the efficient shades on the facade, and the warm-toned wooden flooring all contribute to reinforcing the Mediterranean character of the complex. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.