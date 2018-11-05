Arquitectura Viva
Monday, November 05, 2018
05/11/2018

RPBW, The Forum Building in Columbia, New York

  
Renzo Piano ha finalizado su tercer edificio para el nuevo campus de Manhattanville de la Universidad de Columbia, situado en el neoyorquino barrio de Harlem, que junto a otras tres edificaciones académicas forma parte de la primera fase del plan director que la firma del arquitecto italiano ha desarrollado junto a SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill). El volumen triangular de vidrio y hormigón, denominado The Forum, se levanta junto al Jerome L. Greene Science Center, inaugurado en 2016, y al Lenfest Center for the Arts, inaugurado en 2017, ambos edificios proyectados por RPBW (Renzo Piano Building Workshop). The Forum contiene un auditorio con capacidad para 437 personas —que ocupa los dos niveles superiores del bloque envuelto por paneles prefabricados de hormigón—, un centro de información, una cafetería y espacios flexibles para eventos comunitarios, ubicados en la planta baja y cuya piel vidriada busca atraer la atención de los transeúntes.
