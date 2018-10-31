Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
31/10/2018

NUA arquitectures, Gon-Gar Workshop in Benissanet (Tarragona)

 
Desde hace casi cinco décadas, la compañía de reparación de maquinaria agrícola Gon-Gar se sitúa en la trama compacta del municipio de Benisanet, en la comarca de Ribera de Ebro. La firma catalana Nua arquitectures —Ferran Tiñena, Arnau Tiñena y Maria Rius— ha sido la encargada de la rehabilitación y ampliación de sus instalaciones. La intervención comprende la transformación de una nave abandonada en oficinas y la construcción adosada de un nuevo volumen diáfano destinado a taller y zona de exposición. La pieza renovada incorpora nuevos lucernarios y ventanas, además de estructuras ligeras de madera para delimitar los despachos. Buscando la continuidad, la conectividad y el diálogo entre las dos construcciones, el nuevo taller sigue los ejes principales de la nave existente. Su estructura triangulada de celosías, vigas de acero y lucernarios está soportada por pilares perimetrales. Aquí, en un altillo revestido de madera contralaminada, se encuentra la sala de reuniones que, enmarcada al exterior por un gran paño de vidrio, une las primeras plantas del taller y de las oficinas. Por otro lado, tanto el tratamiento texturizado de la fachada cerámica como el ritmo de sus huecos y el dimensionado de las crujías integran al conjunto en el entorno compuesto fundamentalmente por viviendas unifamiliares.
