19/11/2018 Mendoza Partida + Op Team + Ramón Valls, Archivo de la Ciudad de Barcelona El equipo formado por las firmas Mendoza Partida (Héctor Mendoza y Mara Partida), Op Team (Santi Orteu, Gloria Piferrer y Xavier Farré) y Ramón Valls Navascués es el autor de la propuesta ganadora del concurso convocado para transformar la nave 8 del recinto Can Batlló en la nueva sede del Archivo de la Ciudad de Barcelona, que reunirá todos sus fondos documentales actualmente repartidos en 21 centros. El proyecto denominado Ágora resuelve un programa complejo —que incluye salas de exposiciones, un auditorio, aulas didácticas, zonas de consulta y espacios de trabajo—, manteniendo el carácter fabril de la construcción existente mientras se acentúa su espacialidad. En torno a tres patios, la intervención preserva y recupera elementos originales del edificio como la fachada, restituyendo la inclinación de la cubierta para poner en valor la volumetría de la construcción. Los depósitos del archivo están ubicados en una estructura independiente compuesta por 48 celdas autónomas para facilitar las condiciones climáticas que requiere su conservación. A su vez, esta estructura se separa de la construcción existente mediante espacios cojín que minimizan las necesidades energéticas, para las cuales se utiliza la geotérmica y la solar fotovoltaica. Harquitectes, Lleialtat Santseca Civic Center in Barcelona in Barcelona

