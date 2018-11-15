Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, November 15, 2018
15/11/2018

Ecosistema Urbano, edificio Banyan Hub en West Palm Beach (Florida)

  
El estudio madrileño Ecosistema Urbano, liderado por Belinda Tato y José Luis Vallejo, ganó en 2017 el concurso internacional para reorganizar el frente marítimo de West Palm Beach en Florida. Su propuesta incluye diferentes intervenciones entre las que se encuentra el edificio Banyan Hub, cuyo anteproyecto ha sido aprobado oficialmente. La construcción de la década de 1970, dedicada a aparcamientos, será transformada para albergar un programa híbrido organizado alrededor de dos patios bioclimáticos que incluye: tres plazas públicas (a nivel de calle, en el nivel intermedio y en la terraza) con locales comerciales y zonas para eventos, un centro de negocios y otro deportivo, viviendas que oscilan entre los 46 metros cuadrados y los 140, y un aparcamiento robotizado de cuatro alturas, que mantiene el número de plazas existentes reduciendo el espacio que ocupaban. Por otro lado, la fachada filtra la radiación solar directa, regula la ventilación e incluye un espacio intermedio de transición compuesto por una estructura permeable con vegetación. El proyecto se seguirá desarrollando en los próximos meses.
