05/12/2018 Studio Velocity, ampliación de un centro universitario en Okazaki (Japón)

+ Zoom Images courtesy of Studio Velocity La Aichi Sangyo University encargó a Studio Velocity el diseño de unas instalaciones anexas a su campus de Okazaki —ciudad de la prefectura de Aichi—, que incluyesen zonas de descanso, una cafetería, laboratorios y una dársena de autobuses. La superficie de la parcela superaba a la necesaria para albergar el programa. Por ello, el estudio japonés optó por crear una estructura de acero de una única altura, muy permeable y de baja densidad, que permitiese ocupar el máximo de metros cuadrados en planta para poder relacionarse mejor con el entorno. El espacio resultante desdibuja los límites entre interior y exterior sobre una colina con 4 metros de desnivel. Studio Velocity, Kowa apartments in Mihama (Japan)

