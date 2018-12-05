Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
05/12/2018

Studio Velocity, ampliación de un centro universitario en Okazaki (Japón)

  
La Aichi Sangyo University encargó a Studio Velocity el diseño de unas instalaciones anexas a su campus de Okazaki —ciudad de la prefectura de Aichi—, que incluyesen zonas de descanso, una cafetería, laboratorios y una dársena de autobuses. La superficie de la parcela superaba a la necesaria para albergar el programa. Por ello, el estudio japonés optó por crear una estructura de acero de una única altura, muy permeable y de baja densidad, que permitiese ocupar el máximo de metros cuadrados en planta para poder relacionarse mejor con el entorno. El espacio resultante desdibuja los límites entre interior y exterior sobre una colina con 4 metros de desnivel. 
Studio Velocity, Kowa apartments in Mihama (Japan)
AV Monografías 208 - SOUTO DE MOURA AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 209 - GROUNDSCAPES Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 89 - HERZOG & DE MEURON AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS