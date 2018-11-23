Arquitectura Viva
Friday, November 23, 2018
Studio Velocity, viviendas Kowa en Mihama (Japón)

  
La firma japonesa Studio Velocity, liderada por Kentaro Kurihara y Miho Iwatsuki, reconstruyó un conjunto residencial de la década de 1950 en Mihama, un pueblo costero en la prefectura de Aichi. El deterioro significativo de las estructuras motivó el derribo de algunos edificios de dos alturas inutilizables. La construcción de las diez viviendas de madera buscaba atraer a nuevos habitantes que convivieran en una comunidad intergeneracional, en una región donde se produce un continuo descenso de la población. Para propiciar las relaciones vecinales, los límites entre lo público y lo privado se desdibujan con salones abiertos en sus cuatro direcciones, y bancos corridos de madera protegidos por cubiertas inclinadas de amplios aleros.
