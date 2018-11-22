Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, November 22, 2018
22/11/2018

Ateliers Jean Nouvel, torre de oficinas en Marsella (Francia)

  
Recientemente inaugurada, la denominada torre Marsellesa se eleva con sus 135 metros de altura en Quais d’Arenc, próxima a la sede de la naviera francesa CMA CGM, de 142 metros, construida por Zaha Hadid Architects. El singular diseño de la fachada reticular de hormigón presenta una gradación de 27 tonos de azul, rojo y blanco que evoca los colores típicos de la región (el azul del cielo, el rojo de los tejados de la ciudad, y el blanco de las calas de Marsella). La obra del francés Jean Nouvel busca convertirse además en un icono de la arquitectura sostenible con un innovador sistema de climatización mecánica, el uso de materiales reciclados, pintura resistente al envejecimiento y un sistema de recuperación de energía muy eficiente.
