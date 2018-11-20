20/11/2018 Foster + Partners, torre mirador The Tulip en Londres Renderings are by DBOX for Foster + Partners.

La firma de Norman Foster ha presentado el diseño de esta torre de 305 metros que, si obtuviese el permiso de construcción, sería la estructura más alta de la ciudad de Londres. Situado junto al edificio 30 St Mary Axe —conocido como The Gherkin (‘el pepinillo’), también proyectado por la firma británica—, el nuevo diseño semeja un tulipán con hojas de acero y vidrio y un delgado tallo de hormigón. Esta atracción turística, con pasarelas transparentes y cabinas giratorias, incluye un restaurante panorámico y un centro educativo para niños. Foster + Partners diseñó el proyecto para el Grupo J. Safra, el banco privado actual dueño del Gherkin. Si recibe la aprobación, la torre podría comenzar a construirse en 2020 para ser inaugurada en 2025. Norman Foster.Common Futures Luis Fernández-Galiano

