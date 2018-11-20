Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
20/11/2018

Foster + Partners, torre mirador The Tulip en Londres

  
La firma de Norman Foster ha presentado el diseño de esta torre de 305 metros que, si obtuviese el permiso de construcción, sería la estructura más alta de la ciudad de Londres. Situado junto al edificio 30 St Mary Axe —conocido como The Gherkin (‘el pepinillo’), también proyectado por la firma británica—, el nuevo diseño semeja un tulipán con hojas de acero y vidrio y un delgado tallo de hormigón. Esta atracción turística, con pasarelas transparentes y cabinas giratorias, incluye un restaurante panorámico y un centro educativo para niños. Foster + Partners diseñó el proyecto para el Grupo J. Safra, el banco privado actual dueño del Gherkin. Si recibe la aprobación, la torre podría comenzar a construirse en 2020 para ser inaugurada en 2025. 
Norman Foster.Common Futures

Norman Foster.Common Futures

Luis Fernández-Galiano
AV Monografías 208 - SOUTO DE MOURA AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 208 - SINGULAR BUILDINGS Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 88 - VÁZQUEZ CONSUEGRA AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS