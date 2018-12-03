03/12/2018 Iglesia del Seminario Mayor de la Universidad Pontificia de Comillas

+ Zoom Photo: Javier Callejas El equipo formado por los estudios Fernández-Abascal + Muruzabal, Alonso / Barrientos y Pesquera Ulargui arquitectos ha sido el encargado de la recuperación integral de la Iglesia del Seminario Mayor de la Universidad Pontificia de Comillas (Cantabria). En 2007 se comenzó la rehabilitación del Seminario, cuya construcción se inició en 1881 y que cayó en desuso desde la década de 1980. Tras la finalización de la primera etapa de renovación en 2010, los diversos espacios del claustro occidental se destinaron a usos docentes y complementarios, y las zonas remodeladas del cuerpo central (el vestíbulo, el paraninfo y el sobreparaninfo) a usos institucionales y visitas turísticas-culturales.



Revestida de azulejos, la iglesia está construida con los sistemas y los materiales habituales en los grandes edificios de finales del siglo XIX. Incorpora elementos de la tradición catalana, del gótico y del mudéjar, combinados con la ornamentación modernista aportada por el arquitecto Lluís Domènech i Montaner.



El proyecto de recuperación de la iglesia plantea dos tipos de intervenciones superpuestas. Por un lado, la reconstrucción estructural de muros y forjados, el sellado de la envolvente y la restauración de los revestimientos interiores. Por el otro, la mejora del funcionamiento y la accesibilidad de la iglesia, así como la ejecución de nuevos huecos, tanto en fachada como en la cubierta. De esta forma se generan nuevas conexiones entre el cuerpo de la iglesia y los claustros adyacentes y se mejora la calidad lumínica de espacios interiores.

