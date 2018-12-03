Arquitectura Viva
Monday, December 03, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
03/12/2018

Fernando Menis Arquitectos en la Galería Aedes de Berlín

  
Del 7 de diciembre al 17 de enero, la galería berlinesa Aedes acoge la exposición ‘Menis Backstage. Nature, Culture and Materiality’. La muestra se adentra en los procesos creativos del estudio canario cuya obra arquitectónica está basada en la experimentación, la investigación y la innovación, atendiendo al contexto, la topografía, el clima, la artesanía y los materiales locales. Un gran cubo de 5x5x5 metros absorbe al visitante hacia un recorrido con edificios recientes como el Centro cultural y de congresos Jordanki en Toruń (Polonia) o el complejo hotelero y plaza de Bürchen (Suiza). Además, una selección de maquetas escultóricas realizadas en diferentes materiales (como hormigón, cerámica y metal), así como los Cuadros Acústicos, que se exponen por primera vez, muestran la relación necesaria entre función y forma, presente en todos los diseños de Menis.
Music in Flames

Music in Flames

Luis Fernández-Galiano
AV Monografías 208 - SOUTO DE MOURA AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 209 - GROUNDSCAPES Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 89 - HERZOG & DE MEURON AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS