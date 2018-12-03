03/12/2018 Fernando Menis Arquitectos en la Galería Aedes de Berlín

© Jakub Certowicz

+ Zoom CKK Jordanki in Torun, Poland© Jakub Certowicz CKK Jordanki in Torun, Poland

© Jakub Certowicz

CKK Jordanki in Torun, Poland

© Jakub Certowicz

Church in La Laguna, Tenerife

© Patricia Campora

Church in La Laguna, Tenerife

© Menis Arquitectos

Magma Art and Congress Centre, Adeje, Tenerife

© Simona Rota

Magma Art and Congress Centre, Adeje, Tenerife

© Simona Rota

Plaza de España en Adeje, Tenerife

© Simona Rota

Spree Swimmingpool, Berlin

Square in Bürchen, Switzerland

© Fernando Menis

© Fernando Menis

© Fernando Menis

© Fernando Menis

Del 7 de diciembre al 17 de enero, la galería berlinesa Aedes acoge la exposición ‘Menis Backstage. Nature, Culture and Materiality’. La muestra se adentra en los procesos creativos del estudio canario cuya obra arquitectónica está basada en la experimentación, la investigación y la innovación, atendiendo al contexto, la topografía, el clima, la artesanía y los materiales locales. Un gran cubo de 5x5x5 metros absorbe al visitante hacia un recorrido con edificios recientes como el Centro cultural y de congresos Jordanki en Toruń (Polonia) o el complejo hotelero y plaza de Bürchen (Suiza). Además, una selección de maquetas escultóricas realizadas en diferentes materiales (como hormigón, cerámica y metal), así como los Cuadros Acústicos, que se exponen por primera vez, muestran la relación necesaria entre función y forma, presente en todos los diseños de Menis. Music in Flames Luis Fernández-Galiano

