Monday, November 26, 2018
Linazasoro & Sánchez ganan un concurso en Clermont-Ferrand (Francia)

 
El estudio madrileño de José Ignacio Linazasoro y Ricardo Sánchez ha recibido el primer premio en el concurso convocado para remodelar el entorno de la basílica románica de Notre-Dame-du-Port, situada en un tramo francés del Camino de Santiago, en Clermont-Ferrand, la capital del departamento del Puy-de-Dôme, en el centro del país. Realizado junto a la firma parisina Septembre Architecture, el proyecto ganador propone una serie de intervenciones puntuales y sutiles para regenerar esta zona del centro histórico de la ciudad compuesta por: la Rue du Port, una plaza rehundida paralela a esta y la propia Place du Port. Entre la Rue du Port y la plaza rehundida colindante se encuentran dos edificios abandonados que serán transformados en el centro de interpretación de la basílica. El encuentro entre esta plaza, que constituye el principal acceso a la basílica, y la Place du Port es actualmente un muro que se sustituirá por una terraza, bajo la cual se ubicará una sala perteneciente al centro de interpretación abierto a la plaza rehundida. Esta, lugar de encuentro de los peregrinos del Camino, será pavimentada de nuevo e incluirá una fuente y un banco para mejorar su condición estancial.
