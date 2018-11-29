29/11/2018 Luis Diego Barahona, Tirrases Sports Centre in San José (Costa Rica)

+ Zoom Photos: Oscar Abarca y Gustavo Mora Centre for Human Development

© Oscar Abarca y Gustavo Mora

Bajo la premisa de generar actuaciones urbanas que optimicen los recursos financieros y fomenten el desarrollo sostenible, el costarricense Luis Diego Barahona (San José, 1978) diseña una serie de intervenciones para el distrito de Tirrases, situado en el cantón de Curridabat de la provincia de San José. En el conjunto destacan tres proyectos principales (el Centro de Desarrollo Humano, un complejo deportivo y el Parque Las Mercedes), acompañados por otros elementos como el paseo peatonal Las Mercedes, el Parque La Ponderosa, la parada de autobuses Pinos del Este y la pequeña plaza Pinos del Este.



El Centro de Desarrollo Humano incluye una ludoteca, aulas y talleres. Potenciando la flexibilidad de usos, el edificio de hormigón organiza sus tres plantas en torno a una zona central inundada de luz natural.



El complejo deportivo, en el centro de Tirrases, contiene dos canchas (multiuso y de fútbol) que están separadas por una construcción de hormigón, con cubierta de diente de sierra, destinada al gimnasio (que incluye una pantalla para la proyección de películas). Frente a este se sitúa un volumen transversal que alberga las oficinas.



Por último, al sur de Tirrases, se encuentra el Parque Las Mercedes resultado de una composición de cuatro círculos que evocan el Monumento Nacional Guayabo, uno de los sitios arqueológicos prehispánicos más antiguos e importantes de Costa Rica. Adaptadas al desnivel del terreno, las cuatro zonas del parque (estar, juegos infantiles, skates y escalinata/anfiteatro) dignifican un lugar que estuvo en claro abandono. Casa en Playa Avellanas, Benjamín García Saxe en Costa Rica

