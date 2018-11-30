Arquitectura Viva
Friday, November 30, 2018
30/11/2018

WCY Regional Studio, Tian Han Cultural Park en Changsha (China)

  
Tian Han (1898-1968) fue un escritor y dramaturgo chino que impulsó el desarrollo del arte dramático moderno en su país, y fue además el autor de la letra del himno nacional. El gobierno local de su ciudad de origen, Changsha, ha inaugurado un parque cultural en conmemoración del 120 aniversario de su nacimiento.

WCY Regional Studio ha diseñado el complejo, inspirado en la antigua residencia de Tian Han, que incluye una galería de arte, un centro de visitantes, un hotel y una escuela de arte, caracterizada por su cubierta formada por la continuidad de curvas invertidas. Combinando ladrillos de tonos oscuros, hormigón y madera, el conjunto responde a la tradición arquitectónica y materiales locales, por lo que acceder al recinto supone una continuación del recorrido por los pueblos cercanos.
