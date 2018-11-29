Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, November 29, 2018
30/11/2018

XVII Premios Cerámica de ASCER

  
ASCER, la Asociación Española de Fabricantes de Azulejos y Pavimentos Cerámicos, ha anunciado los ganadores de la última edición de los Premios Cerámica de Arquitectura e Interiorismo. Su finalidad es destacar aquellos proyectos de arquitectura e interiorismo realizados en España que hagan un mejor uso de los pavimentos y revestimientos cerámicos fabricados. Presidido por Jorge Silvetti, el jurado ha fallado la decimoséptima edición de estos premios. Los ganadores han sido: en la categoría de Arquitectura, la nueva entrada a la estación intermodal de Palma de Mallorca, de Joan Miquel Seguí Colomar; en Interiorismo, una casa frente al mar en Port de la Selva (Gerona), de Xavier Martí y Lucía Ferrater; y, por último, en Proyecto Fin de Carrera, ‘Un buen suceso’, de Manuel Bouzas Barcala de la Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid.
