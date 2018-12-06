‘Downtown Denise Scott Brown‘ in Vienna

Poster of the exhibition Downtown Denise Scott Brown
© Grafisches Büro
Sketch "I am a Monument"
© Robert Venturi 1971
Car view of the Strip of Las Vegas
© Denise Scott Brown
Denise Scott Brown in front of the Las Vegas skyline, 1972
© Robert Venturi
Denise Scott Brown is helping to build a tennis shelter at the University of Witwatersrand
© Clive Hicks
Provincial Capitol, Toulouse, Frankreich, 1999
© Matt Wargo
Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery, London, UK, 1991
© Timothy Soar
Mielparque Nikko Kirifuri Hotel and Spa, Nikko, Japan, 1997
© Matt Wargo
Denise Scott Brown and Robert Venturi in their first office on Pine Street, Philadelphia, USA
© George Pohl
Collage
© Jeremy Tenenbaum
Plan for the revival of Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 1978
© Venturi, Scott Brown and Associates inc.
View of South Street, Philadelphia, USA, 1970
© Denise Scott Brown
© Lisa Rastl, Architekturzentrum Wien
© Lisa Rastl, Architekturzentrum Wien
© Lisa Rastl, Architekturzentrum Wien