‘Downtown Denise Scott Brown‘ in Vienna

© Grafisches Büro

+ Zoom Poster of the exhibition Downtown Denise Scott Brown© Grafisches Büro Sketch "I am a Monument"

© Robert Venturi 1971

Car view of the Strip of Las Vegas

© Denise Scott Brown

Denise Scott Brown in front of the Las Vegas skyline, 1972

© Robert Venturi

Denise Scott Brown is helping to build a tennis shelter at the University of Witwatersrand

© Clive Hicks

Provincial Capitol, Toulouse, Frankreich, 1999

© Matt Wargo

Provincial Capitol, Toulouse, Frankreich, 1999

© Matt Wargo

Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery, London, UK, 1991

© Timothy Soar

Mielparque Nikko Kirifuri Hotel and Spa, Nikko, Japan, 1997

© Matt Wargo

Denise Scott Brown and Robert Venturi in their first office on Pine Street, Philadelphia, USA

© George Pohl

Collage

© Jeremy Tenenbaum

Plan for the revival of Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 1978

© Venturi, Scott Brown and Associates inc.

View of South Street, Philadelphia, USA, 1970

© Denise Scott Brown

Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery, London, UK, 1991

© Richard Bryant

© Lisa Rastl, Architekturzentrum Wien

© Lisa Rastl, Architekturzentrum Wien

© Lisa Rastl, Architekturzentrum Wien

On view through 18 March at the Architekturzentrum of Vienna is a monographic exhibition on the American architect, urban planner, and writer Denise Scott Brown, who was born in 1931 in Nkana (Zambia). The retrospective includes her childhood in Africa and her travels around the world through her photographic projects, writings, and studies as well as her architectural and urbanistic works on four continents. It also throws light on her involvement in the feminist movement.