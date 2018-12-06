Arquitectura Viva
Friday, December 07, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
06/12/2018

‘Downtown Denise Scott Brown‘ in Vienna

  
On view through 18 March at the Architekturzentrum of Vienna is a monographic exhibition on the American architect, urban planner, and writer Denise Scott Brown, who was born in 1931 in Nkana (Zambia). The retrospective includes her childhood in Africa and her travels around the world through her photographic projects, writings, and studies as well as her architectural and urbanistic works on four continents. It also throws light on her involvement in the feminist movement.
AV Monografías 208 - SOUTO DE MOURA AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 209 - GROUNDSCAPES Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 89 - HERZOG & DE MEURON AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS