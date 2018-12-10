11/12/2018 Axel Hütte en la Galería Helga de Alvear de Madrid

© Axel Hütte

+ Zoom Niagara Falls, Canada© Axel Hütte Lemaire Channel -2.

© Axel Hütte

Paradise Bay.

© Axel Hütte

Iguazu, Argentina

© Axel Hütte

Iguazu, Argentina

© Axel Hütte

Hasta el 9 de febrero, la Galería Helga de Alvear acoge la muestra ‘In anderen Welten’ (En otros mundos) del fotógrafo alemán Axel Hütte (1951, Essen). En ella se presentan diferentes estudios de paisajes mediante imágenes conceptuales que evitan elementos narrativos. Las espectaculares fotografías, tomadas en lugares como la Antártida o las cataratas del Iguazú y del Niágara, buscan crear sensación de intemporalidad e invitan a descifrarlas libremente con interpretaciones individuales. Axel Hütte, nueva luz El Cultural

