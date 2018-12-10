Arquitectura Viva
Monday, December 10, 2018
11/12/2018

Axel Hütte en la Galería Helga de Alvear de Madrid

  
Hasta el 9 de febrero, la Galería Helga de Alvear acoge la muestra ‘In anderen Welten’ (En otros mundos) del fotógrafo alemán Axel Hütte (1951, Essen). En ella se presentan diferentes estudios de paisajes mediante imágenes conceptuales que evitan elementos narrativos. Las espectaculares fotografías, tomadas en lugares como la Antártida o las cataratas del Iguazú y del Niágara, buscan crear sensación de intemporalidad e invitan a descifrarlas libremente con interpretaciones individuales.
