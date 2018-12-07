(empty) Friday, December 07, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 07/12/2018 Emilio Tuñón, Stone House in Cáceres

+ Zoom Photos: Luis Asín Located in Cáceres, the house is a simple prismatic volume with a square floor plan of 16-meter sides, and each of the four facades is perforated by three windows. The stretches of wall have been constructed with local quartzite stone, and the windows are framed with Extremadura granite of warm tones.



Rigorously defined by its outlines, the volume accommodates nine cubic spaces of 4.2-meter sides which serve different domestic uses, from sitting rooms and bedrooms to the kitchen, with the closets and bathrooms placed in between. Each of those spaces comprises two layers: a lower one clad with oakwood boards where the building services are placed; and an upper stratum formed by a trough of white concrete and completely free of mechanisms. The rooms open on to the exterior landscape through large oak-framed windows of square proportions. An open platform at the back features a swimming pool.