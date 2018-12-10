10/12/2018 b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos en la Galería Aedes de Berlín

© Duccio Malagamba

+ Zoom Plaza del Torico en Teruel (2007)© Duccio Malagamba Agbar Torre in Barcelona with Jean Nouvel (2004)

© Rafael Vargas

City of Justice in Barcelona with David Chipperfield (2008)

© Rafael Vargas

Porta Fira Towers in Barcelona with Toyo Ito (2010)

© Adrià Goula

Encants Barcelona Market (2013)

© Rafael Vargas

Spanish Pavilion at Expo Milano 2015

© Acción Cultural Española

Forma Itaim Tower in São Paulo (Brazil) (2017)

© Nelson Kom

Lycée Français in Barcelona (2017)

© Simón García

VP Hotel in Madrid (2018)

© Adriá Goula

Hasta el 17 de enero de 2019, la galería berlinesa Aedes acoge la exposición ‘Enchanting Traces - Reflections on b720 Arquitectos’, dedicada al estudio fundado en 1997 por Fermín Vázquez y Ana Bassat, con oficinas en Barcelona y Madrid. La retrospectiva presenta un recorrido por sus 20 años de trayectoria con una selección de 20 proyectos que explican el enfoque y los métodos de trabajo del equipo b720. Una instalación evoca un puesto en el mercado de los Encants de Barcelona, obra central del discurso expositivo. Alrededor de este ‘puesto’ se disponen sobre paneles plegados varios de sus edificios como el Hotel VP. Plaza España (2018, Madrid), el Lycée Français (2017, Barcelona), la Torre Itaim (2017, São Paolo) o el Pabellón de España en la Expo Universal (2015, Milán), así como otros proyectos realizados en colaboración con grandes arquitectos internacionales como Toyo Ito, Jean Nouvel y David Chipperfield. b720 Fermín Vázquez, nursery school for Lycée Français in Barcelona

