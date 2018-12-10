Arquitectura Viva
Monday, December 10, 2018
b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos en la Galería Aedes de Berlín

  
Hasta el 17 de enero de 2019, la galería berlinesa Aedes acoge la exposición ‘Enchanting Traces - Reflections on b720 Arquitectos’, dedicada al estudio fundado en 1997 por Fermín Vázquez y Ana Bassat, con oficinas en Barcelona y Madrid. La retrospectiva presenta un recorrido por sus 20 años de trayectoria con una selección de 20 proyectos que explican el enfoque y los métodos de trabajo del equipo b720. Una instalación evoca un puesto en el mercado de los Encants de Barcelona, obra central del discurso expositivo. Alrededor de este ‘puesto’ se disponen sobre paneles plegados varios de sus edificios como el Hotel VP. Plaza España (2018, Madrid), el Lycée Français (2017, Barcelona), la Torre Itaim (2017, São Paolo) o el Pabellón de España en la Expo Universal (2015, Milán), así como otros proyectos realizados en colaboración con grandes arquitectos internacionales como Toyo Ito, Jean Nouvel y David Chipperfield.
b720 Fermín Vázquez, nursery school for Lycée Français in Barcelona
