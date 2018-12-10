|
10/12/2018
b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos en la Galería Aedes de Berlín
Plaza del Torico en Teruel (2007)
© Duccio Malagamba
Agbar Torre in Barcelona with Jean Nouvel (2004)
© Rafael Vargas
City of Justice in Barcelona with David Chipperfield (2008)
© Rafael Vargas
Porta Fira Towers in Barcelona with Toyo Ito (2010)
© Adrià Goula
Encants Barcelona Market (2013)
© Rafael Vargas
Spanish Pavilion at Expo Milano 2015
© Acción Cultural Española
Forma Itaim Tower in São Paulo (Brazil) (2017)
© Nelson Kom
Lycée Français in Barcelona (2017)
© Simón García
VP Hotel in Madrid (2018)
© Adriá Goula
;