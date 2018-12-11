11/12/2018 Inaugurada la Biblioteca Central Oodi en Helsinki, de ALA Architects

+ Zoom Photos: Tuomas Uusheimo La firma ALA Architects —liderada por Juho Grönholm, Antti Nousjoki y Samuli Woolston— ha sido la encargada de construir la biblioteca central de Helsinki en el distrito cultural de Töölönlahti, frente al Parlamento finlandés. Fruto del concurso celebrado en 2013, la propuesta del estudio local resultó ganadora imponiéndose a los otros 544 proyectos presentados, también anónimos. Bajo una cubierta ondulada se disponen tres niveles: la planta superior está dedicada a las funciones tradicionales de la biblioteca con un espacio flexible, vistas panorámicas de la ciudad y una amplia terraza; la planta intermedia alberga talleres y estudios de grabación, así como salas para acomodar servicios e instalaciones adicionales; finalmente, la planta baja sirve como una extensión de una plaza pública y contiene salas multiusos, zonas para exposiciones, una cafetería y un cine. El diseño se ha desarrollado como un ‘puente asimétrico habitado’, con dos arcos de acero que se extienden a lo largo de más de 100 metros sobre el acceso cubierto y sin columnas. Central Library of Calgary, by Snøhetta and Dialog, opens to the public

