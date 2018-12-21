(empty) Friday, December 21, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 21/12/2018 Proarh, Issa Megaron House in Vis (Croatia)

+ Zoom Photo: Miljenko Bernfest Photos: Damir Fabijanić

Photo: Miljenko Bernfest

On the Croatian island of Vis, in a Mediterranean environment, the Issa Grotto Hill House was conceived as a temporary family retreat that must through a high degree of formal and energetic autonomy deal with the near absence of infrastructures, a situation endemic to the area. The attention to the Mediterranean genius loci comes in two forms: on the one hand, through a clear deference to the landscape, with the building almost completely buried in order to go unnoticed; on the other hand, through the use of local construction materials and systems, such as walls of stone masonry with dry joints, which here serve as retaining walls and to form a series of topographical platforms. As for autonomy, it is achieved by means of passive strategies like taking advantage of the thermal inertia of the ground, natural ventilation, nighttime cooling, and the gathering and recycling of rainwater, all this with the help of active mechanisms like photovoltaic and thermosolar panels and photoenergetic cells that together provide energy to the building. Cryptoarchitectures Luis Fernández-Galiano AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.