14/12/2018 Open Architecture, UCCA Dune Art Museum en Qinhuangdao (China)

En la ciudad costera de Qinhuangdao, entre el mar y la arena, una serie de galerías subterráneas de hormigón dan forma a este museo para UCCA, una de las principales instituciones de arte independientes de China. Diseñado por la firma de Pekín Open Architecture, fundada por Li Hu y Huang Wenjing, el edificio se incrusta en una duna, diluyéndose así en el entorno natural. Con una cafetería, una sala de lectura, siete galerías interiores y tres al aire libre, la construcción de 930 metros cuadrados presenta espacios conectados, semejantes a cuevas, que exhiben la textura irregular del encofrado. Cuando el visitante entra en el museo atraviesa un largo túnel y el área de recepción abovedada para llegar a la galería multifuncional más grande, horadada por un gran tragaluz. Una escalera de caracol conduce a un mirador con vistas al mar de Bohai. Vector Architects, library in Qinhuangdao (China)

