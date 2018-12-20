Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
20/12/2018

Network of Architecture, alojamientos turísticos en Alpe di Siusi (Italia)

 
El estudio Network of Architecture (NOA) —liderado por Lukas Rungger y Stefan Rier, con oficinas en Bolzano y Berlín— ha sido el encargado de remodelar el resort Zallinger, situado en la meseta Alpe di Siusi de los Dolomitas, en la provincia italiana de Tirol del Sur. Empleando las técnicas constructivas vernáculas, la intervención amplía el hotel con siete nuevas cabañas, envueltas por bloques de madera maciza apilados, que respetan la huella original de unos graneros levantados en el siglo XIX. Situado en el centro del complejo, el volumen existente ha sido renovado para albergar un restaurante y un salón común.
JM Architecture, Montebar Villa in the Swiss Alps
studio we architetti, Pfadihus Holzgasse shelter in Horgen (Switzerland)
AV Monografías 209_210 - DAVID CHIPPERFIELD AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 210 - MATERIAL CHINA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 89 - HERZOG & DE MEURON AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS