07/01/2019 Harquitectes, 1413 House in Ullastret (Gerona)

+ Zoom Photos: Adriá Goula Instead of placing the house in the middle of the garden, the project proposes surrounding it: a house that functions as a fence. A house-wall permits recovering the urban continuity and also experimenting with a new, very elongated type, everything on one level, adapted to the topography and to the new geometry of the street.



The house follows the material and constructive logic of the original wall-fence, but adapts them to current requirements. It is built entirely with loadbearing walls, reusing the stones taken from the old wall (torn down to comply with existing regulations) and mixing them with aggregate from the plot along with limestone and cement. The wall's thickness will vary, and in many cases its depth will allow accommodating the house's more static spaces, or those that require greater privacy, such as the bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry area, pantry, closets, and toilet.