Thursday, December 27, 2018
27/12/2018

18º Concurso Internacional de Diseño Andreu World

  
Desde 2001, Andreu World celebra su concurso anual dirigido a jóvenes estudiantes y diseñadores que presentan sus ideas para asientos y mesas. El jurado de la última edición —entre cuyos miembros se encontraban Luis Fernández-Galiano, Giulio Ridolfo, Ej Lee, Ana Domínguez Siemens y Alberto Anaut— otorgó dos premios y tres menciones especiales, seleccionados entre los 350 proyectos presentados a la convocatoria, procedentes de 30 países.

El primer premio ha sido para la silla Lazar, diseñada por Juan Pablo Acuña (Córdoba, Argentina). El segundo premio lo ha recibido la multitasking table, de Juan Bueno. Finalmente, las tres menciones de honor han sido concedidas a: the graziella, de Darío Costa (Londres); FLEX, de Chialing Chang (Tokio); y la mesa Onda, de Roz de Waal (Gold Coast, Australia).
