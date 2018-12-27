(empty) Thursday, December 27, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 27/12/2018 18º Concurso Internacional de Diseño Andreu World Andreu World First Prize

Andreu World Second Prize

Andreu World Prize, First Mention

Andreu World Prize, Second Mention

Andreu World Prize, Third Mention

Desde 2001, Andreu World celebra su concurso anual dirigido a jóvenes estudiantes y diseñadores que presentan sus ideas para asientos y mesas. El jurado de la última edición —entre cuyos miembros se encontraban Luis Fernández-Galiano, Giulio Ridolfo, Ej Lee, Ana Domínguez Siemens y Alberto Anaut— otorgó dos premios y tres menciones especiales, seleccionados entre los 350 proyectos presentados a la convocatoria, procedentes de 30 países.



