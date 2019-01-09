Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, January 09, 2019
09/01/2019

Josep Lluís Mateo, eje central del polo multimodal de Niza Grand Arénas

  
Obra del estudio de Barcelona dirigido por Josep Lluís Mateo, este eje en la ciudad francesa de Niza, que ocupa una superficie construida de 21.200 metros cuadrados, concentra diferentes tráficos—tranvía, autobús, bicicletas y peatones—, respondiendo a la nueva centralidad del sitio. Los pavimentos están compuestos por piezas de piedra natural y artificial, delimitados por bloques de arenisca de tonos claros, los cuales constituyen los pequeños saltos que se producen entre ellos por razones de seguridad. Acompañado por vegetación (árboles, plantas trepadoras y zonas ajardinadas), el tapiz pétreo continuo y homogéneo varía en función de los usos: el espacio entre los raíles del tranvía está construido por adoquines muy rugosos, las aceras peatonales son adoquines de granito lisos, mientras los pasos de autobuses y bicicletas están formados por bloques de hormigón autoportantes de alta resistencia. Además, las zonas de más presencia peatonal incluyen pavimentos refrigerados, para mejorar las condiciones térmicas del espacio urbano en un clima caluroso como el de Niza. Su sistema de irrigación subterránea está controlado por sensores exteriores que refrigeran unos adoquines transpirables, fabricados con cáscaras de moluscos.
