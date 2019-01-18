(empty) Friday, January 18, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 18/01/2019 West-line Studio, Cultural Center in Chetian (China) Fotos: JIngsong Xie, Haobo Wei

Located in Chetian, a small rural village in southwestern China well known for its stone houses, built with local materials, the cultural center rises with the mission of preserving the ancestral knowledge and historical legacy of the Miao people, one of the country’s oldest ethnic minority groups, most of whose members live in Guizhou Province.



The architecture of the building is characterized by massive, 40-centimeter-thick walls of a blue-toned stone extracted from local pits and composed mainly of limestone and dolomite. Unfortunately the group’s traditional construction techniques were lost to oblivion in the course of time, and to retrieve them a painstaking study of houses still standing was undertaken, ultimately resulting in the development of a new masonry system that combines vernacular know-how with contemporary procedures and techniques. Although the cultural center has a unitary appearance, construction work was carried out by three successive local teams, each with its own project leader aided by his own squad of artisans and applying his own methods of extracting, cutting, and installing the stone.



The strong and almost obsessive use of stone both outside and inside yields a highly intimistic building that is profoundly connected to the unique material and cultural history of the place where it stands. The Middle Kingdom Luis Fernández-Galiano AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.