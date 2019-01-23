Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
23/01/2019

Snøhetta gana el concurso para diseñar un nuevo distrito en Budapest

 
Con oficinas en Oslo y Nueva York, la firma Snøhetta será la encargada de proyectar el plan director para un nuevo barrio situado al sur de la capital húngara. Su propuesta fue seleccionada en un concurso por invitación en el que participaron otros dieciséis equipos. Conectado al río Danubio con canales, el sitio de 135 hectáreas con forma de isla y amplias zonas verdes está destinado a alojar a 12.000 estudiantes e incluye instalaciones educativas, recreativas y deportivas, entre las que se encuentra un estadio con capacidad para 15.000 espectadores. El desarrollo de la península, creando un nuevo canal de agua, forma parte del plan Budapest 2030.
Wayfarers

Wayfarers

Luis Fernández-Galiano
Central Library of Calgary, by Snøhetta and Dialog, opens to the public
AV Monografías 209_210 - DAVID CHIPPERFIELD AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 210 - MATERIAL CHINA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 90 - JOSÉ MARÍA SÁNCHEZ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS