Ideas para siete poblados de Madrid

Sala de Bóvedas, Centro Conde Duque. 16 Enero-10 Febrero. Madrid



No es habitual escuchar las ideas de los jóvenes arquitectos. En esta exposición pueden verse los trabajos de un grupo de recién titulados por la escuela de arquitectura de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (ETSAM), realizados en el aula dirigida por Luis Fernández-Galiano, con los profesores Francisco Burgos, Alberto Pieltain, Begoña Díaz-Urgorri y Josean Ruiz Esquíroz.



Los poblados madrileños fueron proyectados por jóvenes arquitectos que hace 60 años tuvieron la responsabilidad de construir miles de viviendas para alojar la población que migraba a la ciudad. Con ese espíritu osado, los nuevos arquitectos proponen veintiún proyectos para su regeneración, trabajando con múltiples escalas problemas que van desde la movilidad hasta ambiciosas propuestas edificatorias. Se aumenta la densidad y la variedad programática, con nuevas tipologías de viviendas y dotaciones capaces de generar una ciudad policéntrica y sostenible.



El catálogo y la exposición han sido realizados con una austeridad espartana, en consonancia con las estrictas condiciones en la que en su día se construyeron los poblados. Además de los proyectos expuestos, la publicación incluye las charlas que durante el curso recibieron los alumnos. La arquitectura también se habla, el antetítulo de la exposición coincide con el del curso: De qué hablamos cuando hablamos de arquitectura. Entre los invitados hay figuras de la talla de Norman Foster, Renzo Piano, Jacques Herzog o Peter Eisenman, así como protagonistas vivos de los poblados, como Antonio Vázquez de Castro o Eduardo Mangada.



En el fondo se replantea el modelo de crecimiento expansivo, proponiendo la reutilización de la ciudad existente, que en los poblados cuenta con unos magníficos trazados. Y no es un problema local, tal y como nos advirtieron los invitados internacionales. La periferia urbana es quizás el reto más importante que tendremos que afrontar los arquitectos en los próximos cincuenta años.



Josean Ruiz Esquíroz