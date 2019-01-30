30/01/2019 Herzog & de Meuron, Galería de Arte de Vancouver (Canadá)

Se han dado a conocer las imágenes del diseño final para la nueva Galería de Arte de Vancouver, que sería la primera obra construida de la firma suiza Herzog & de Meuron en Canadá. La estructura conserva la forma apilada del proyecto inicial, presentado en 2015, pero el revestimiento exterior de madera se sustituye por cilindros verticales de vidrio. De esta manera, se combinan superficies transparentes con opacas, como la madera de las terrazas resultantes de retranqueos y voladizos. A pesar de la modificación exterior, casi no se han realizado cambios en los interiores con respecto a la idea original.



Con cerca de 28.000 metros cuadrados de superficie total, la nueva galería se localiza en Larwill Park, a sólo siete manzanas hacia el este de su sede actual. La construcción escalonada establece un fuerte contraste entre su parte inferior con una masa mínima y la superior con volúmenes más grandes. Al levantar la mayor parte de la estructura por encima de la calle, el diseño permite que la luz y el aire se filtren hasta un patio central. El conjunto escultórico incluye galerías expositivas, un teatro con capacidad para 350 personas, una biblioteca, aulas, talleres, una tienda y un restaurante.



Se ha anunciado además que la familia Chan donará 40 millones de dólares canadienses para financiar el proyecto, siendo hasta la fecha la mayor contribución económica privada aportada a una institución cultural en la Columbia Británica. Por ello, el edificio pasará a denominarse Centro Chan para las Artes Visuales. Su finalización está prevista para 2023. Herzog & de Meuron’s new Vancouver Art Gallery unveiled

