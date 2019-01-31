Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
31/01/2019

Cevisama. Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture 2

  
Architecture is ideas and forms, but both crystallize through matter. While construction is prefigured in the immaterial geometries of the project, it takes shape in the physical world by means of materials and techniques. This entangled relationship between intentions, demands, constructions, and environments is the subject of this seminar, which tackles the materialization of the architecture project through six case studies: six recent buildings completed by contemporary masters, and explained directly by their authors from the complexity of context and the material aim of their realization.

The first of the sessions opens with Enrique Sobejano presenting the Arvo Pärt Center in Estonia, a work that pays tribute to the great composer, and continues with Carme Pinós, who explains the new building in Barcelona of the mythical Escola Massana, and is wrapped with the lecture of the Pritzker Prize laureate Jacques Herzog describing in detail the different projects to transform the Bankside Power Station in London into the Tate Modern.

The second session brings to Valencia one of the members of Harquitectes, Josep Ricart, who explains the project to convert the building of Cristalleries Planell in Barcelona into a civic center, Ángela García de Paredes, who shows the Public Library built in Ceuta over an archaeological site, and Dominique Perrault, closing the seminar with his latest work, the colossal Exhibition and Conference Center in León.

Luis Fernández-Galiano
Cevisama. Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture
AV Monografías 209_210 - DAVID CHIPPERFIELD AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 210 - MATERIAL CHINA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 90 - JOSÉ MARÍA SÁNCHEZ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS