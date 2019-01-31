|
31/01/2019
Cevisama. Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture 2
Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa (Estonia), by Nieto Sobejano
© Roland Halbe
Escola Massana in Barcelona, by Carme Pinós
© Duccio Malagamba
Tate Modern in London, by Herzog & de Meuron
© Roland Halbe
Cristalleries Planell in Barcelona, by Harquitectes
© Adrià Goula
Public Library in Ceuta, by Paredes Pedrosa
© Fernando Alda
Palacio de Exposiciones en León, de Dominique Perrault in León, by Dominique Perrault
© Joaquín Mosquera
Luis Fernández-Galiano
© Cevisama
Enrique Sobejano
© Cevisama
Carme Pinós
© Cevisama
Jacques Herzog
© Cevisama
Josep Ricart
© Cevisama
Ángela García de Paredes
© Cevisama
Dominique Perrault
© Cevisama
;