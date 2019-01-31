31/01/2019 Cevisama. Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture 2 Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa (Estonia), by Nieto Sobejano

© Roland Halbe

Escola Massana in Barcelona, by Carme Pinós

© Duccio Malagamba

Tate Modern in London, by Herzog & de Meuron

© Roland Halbe

Cristalleries Planell in Barcelona, by Harquitectes

© Adrià Goula

Public Library in Ceuta, by Paredes Pedrosa

© Fernando Alda

Palacio de Exposiciones en León, de Dominique Perrault in León, by Dominique Perrault

© Joaquín Mosquera

Luis Fernández-Galiano

© Cevisama

Enrique Sobejano

© Cevisama

Carme Pinós

© Cevisama

Jacques Herzog

© Cevisama

Josep Ricart

© Cevisama

Ángela García de Paredes

© Cevisama

Dominique Perrault

© Cevisama

Architecture is ideas and forms, but both crystallize through matter. While construction is prefigured in the immaterial geometries of the project, it takes shape in the physical world by means of materials and techniques. This entangled relationship between intentions, demands, constructions, and environments is the subject of this seminar, which tackles the materialization of the architecture project through six case studies: six recent buildings completed by contemporary masters, and explained directly by their authors from the complexity of context and the material aim of their realization.



The first of the sessions opens with Enrique Sobejano presenting the Arvo Pärt Center in Estonia, a work that pays tribute to the great composer, and continues with Carme Pinós, who explains the new building in Barcelona of the mythical Escola Massana, and is wrapped with the lecture of the Pritzker Prize laureate Jacques Herzog describing in detail the different projects to transform the Bankside Power Station in London into the Tate Modern.



The second session brings to Valencia one of the members of Harquitectes, Josep Ricart, who explains the project to convert the building of Cristalleries Planell in Barcelona into a civic center, Ángela García de Paredes, who shows the Public Library built in Ceuta over an archaeological site, and Dominique Perrault, closing the seminar with his latest work, the colossal Exhibition and Conference Center in León.



Luis Fernández-Galiano Cevisama. Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.