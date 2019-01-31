31/01/2019 Arquitectura G, House for a Single (Barcelona)

+ Zoom Photos: José Hevia The commission was to transform an old 10x70-meter tailoring and dressmaking workshop into a residence for one person that would in addition have to incorporate a studio and atelier for artistic creation. With this as starting point the intervention had two objectives to meet: first, to form spaces of human scale; second, to keep them perceivable as one single space. The dividers designed to this end (partitions arranged in right angles and a couch-tier) do not come in contact with the perimeter, nor with the ceiling, thereby ensuring that visual continuity is maintained and a spatial sequence is created in which the degree of privacy increases with every step towards the innermost zone of the place.



As for the finishes, they use a palette of two tones, each one of them in two textures: green for the floor of 10x10-centimeter tiles; and varnished DM boards combined with DM panels with grooves defined by a 10x10-centimeter grid. Josean Ruiz Esquiroz / Marta Muñoz, CRTL+Green (Madrid)

