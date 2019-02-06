06/02/2019 Lynch Architects, complejo Nova SW1 en Londres © Miller Hare

El estudio británico de Patrick Lynch ha presentado un nuevo diseño para un desarrollo que forma parte del plan director Nova, en los alrededores de la Victoria Station de Londres. La anterior propuesta de Lynch Architects para el sitio, próximo al teatro Victoria Palace, fue aprobada en 2016, pero los retrasos en la renovación prevista para el intercambiador de transportes no permitieron comenzar las obras y supusieron su revisión pendiente ahora de aprobación.



El conjunto fragmentado en tres partes —Nova East, Nova Place North y Nova Place South— asume cambios de usos, eliminando las viviendas, para mantener las oficinas, los locales comerciales y la biblioteca pública con 1.400 metros cuadrados, elemento central del proyecto. Esta se levantará en una nueva ubicación dentro de Nova Place North, donde se incluye además la Sutton House, una casa de empeño protegida de la década de 1930. Con 6.098 metros cuadrados, Nova Place envuelve con su forma en L al teatro Victoria Palace. Sus tres edificios aparecen como una superficie continua, donde las diferentes identidades programáticas se trasladan en cambios en la geometría en planta y variación de alturas entre suelo y techo. Una fachada ritmada con piezas de hormigón reforzado con fibra de vidrio unifica el conjunto. Esta piel autoportante crea además diferentes grados de protección solar y de profundidad. Kingsgate House, porous blocks by Lynch Architects in London

