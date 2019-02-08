Arquitectura Viva
Friday, February 08, 2019
08/02/2019

Arquitectonica, Escuela de Arquitectura de la Universidad de Miami

  
El edificio Thomas P. Murphy Design Studio es la última incorporación al campus de la Universidad de Miami en la ciudad de Coral Gables (Florida). La firma local Arquitectonica ha levantado para su escuela de arquitectura esta construcción de planta rectangular y 1.858 metros cuadrados, protegida por una amplia cubierta ondulada. La estructura de hormigón visto está sustentada por estrechas columnas de acero, y presenta fachadas con paneles de vidrio de suelo a techoresistentes a huracanes. El interior diáfano incorpora cortinas de tela rojiza para delimitar los espacios.
