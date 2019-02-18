TEd'A arquitectes, House for Laia y Biel (Barcelona)

Photos: José Hevia



The mission was to renovate a floorthrough apartment on Barcelona’s Passeig de Gràcia consisting of three different parts, two of them situated along the facade and the other tucked into the building. The intervention concentrated all efforts on a single action: opening the dwelling lengthwise in order to connect the street to the block courtyard. To achieve this, the preexisting partitions were torn down and a continuous wooden closet was installed, crossing the dwelling from one end of it to the other and in a tone contrasting with the rigorous palette of whites that characterized the original space. For its part, the new flooring is conceived as a palimpsest, the result of a process that involved removing the pieces of the old pavement, cleaning them, and then grinding them to obtain a reddish aggregate that was added to the 1-centimeter joints of the new floor, made with hydraulic tiles of the same size as the original ones (13x13 centimeters). 210_ Josean Ruiz Esquiroz / Marta Muñoz, CRTL+Green (Madrid) Arquitectura G, House for a Single (Barcelona)