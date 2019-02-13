13/02/2019 Ganadores del concurso Viewpoint of the Fjords (VOF) First prize: Paulina Peña

Second prize: Julieta Derdoy and Matías Fidel Moyano

Third prize: Camilo Álvarez and Felipe Vázquez

Honourable Mention: Juan Verdaguer, Nicolás Alejandro Giordano, Yasmin Hilen Mayor and Sebastián Alejandro Rodrigo

Honourable Mention: Michail Gatzias

Honourable Mention: Ivan Bello and Franklind Jesku

Honourable Mention: Raina Lin and Xinxin Lin

Honourable Mention: Ann Gutiérrez

Organizado por Arquideas, Viewpoint of the Fjords (VOF) Norway, un concurso internacional para estudiantes de arquitectura y jóvenes arquitectos, recibió 216 propuestas procedentes de 39 países. La competición proponía diseñar un espacio de contemplación, situado preferiblemente en las proximidades del fiordo Geiranger, que produjese un intercambio entre el paisaje y el espectador. El jurado —entre cuyos miembros estaban Peter L. Wilson, Atxu Amann, Magüi González, Svein Lund y el equipo ganador concurso BaBH San Francisco (Indibil Solans, Daniel Varga y Lara Arín, Lluis Barcells)— ha distinguido con el primer premio a Paulina Peña de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México; con el segundo premio, a Julieta Derdoy y Matías Fidel Moyano de la Universidad Católica de Córdoba (Argentina); y con el tercero, a Camilo Álvarez y Felipe Vázquez de la Facultad de Arquitectura, Diseño y Urbanismo (Uruguay). Además, se han concedido menciones de honor a cinco proyectos realizados por: Juan Verdaguer, Nicolás Alejandro Giordano, Yasmin Hilen Mayor y Sebastián Alejandro Rodrigo de la Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina); Michail Gatzias de la National Technical University of Athens (Grecia); Ivan Bello y Franklind Jesku de la Università degli Studi di Trieste (Italia); Raina Lin y Xinxin Lin del Southern California Institute of Architecture (Estados Unidos); y Ann Gutiérrez del Southern California Institute of Architecture (Estados Unidos). Bay Book House (BaBH) competition winners

