‘Paramétricas’ en la galería _2B Space to Be

Hasta el 8 de marzo, _2B Space to Be, el espacio expositivo del estudio de arquitectura y diseño Moneo Brock en Madrid, acoge una muestra colectiva en el marco de la programación off de Madrid Design Festival y del programa VIP de la Feria ARCO, que reúne el trabajo de creadoras emergentes que investigan distintas aproximaciones al diseño paramétrico y la fabricación digital entorno al cuerpo. Participan en la exposición la arquitecta, artista e investigadora María Mallo, las diseñadoras de moda Zap Buj, el estudio de fabricación digital Posidonia Estudio. ‘Paramétricas’ incluye una serie de piezas realizadas por las alumnas del AMD posgrado en arquitectura, moda y diseño. ‘Furnishing temporalities / Sequencing spaces’ en la galería _2B Space to Be

