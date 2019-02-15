Arquitectura Viva
Friday, February 15, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
15/02/2019

Architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu, PC Caritas en Melle (Bélgica)

  
La firma de Gante liderada por Jan de Vylder, Inge Vinck y Jo Taillieu transformó el edificio Sint-Jozef, levantado en el siglo XIX, en una construcción con espacios comunes para el centro psiquiátrico de Caritas en Melle, en la región belga de Flandes. Se formó un grupo de trabajo con médicos, terapeutas y pacientes para encontrar un diseño que incorporase las necesidades de los usuarios de la clínica en un edificio que, aunque no tiene una función específica, responde a los deseos de la comunidad. Se genera un espacio público experimental, donde los límites entre interior y exterior se diluyen, dentro de una construcción existente que comenzó a derribarse, y cuando se detuvo la demolición ya se habían retirado las tejas de la cubierta, ahora vidriada, y algunas ventanas, cuyos huecos fueron tapados con hormigón. La remodelación incluye una serie de cajas de vidrio diseminadas, yuxtaponiéndose en una construcción de tres plantas que deja a la vista el paso del tiempo. 
Las 5 obras finalistas del Premio Mies van der Rohe 2019
Mies van der Rohe Award 2019 finalist: Conference Center in Plasencia, by Selgascano
AV Monografías 209_210 - DAVID CHIPPERFIELD AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 210 - MATERIAL CHINA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 90 - JOSÉ MARÍA SÁNCHEZ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS