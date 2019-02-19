19/02/2019 Atelier Masomi + Studio Chahar, complejo Hikma en Dandaji (Níger)

+ Zoom Photos: James Wang Las firmas dirigidas por la nigerina Mariam Kamara (Atelier Masomi) y la iraní Yasaman Esmaili (Studio Chahar) han colaborado para convertir una antigua mezquita en una biblioteca y centro comunitario en la aldea rural de Dandaji, en Níger. La transformación fue sugerida por los miembros de la comunidad, dado el avanzado estado de deterioro de la construcción y por la incapacidad de acoger a la creciente población. Todas las fachadas se han reconstruido, así como las secciones de la cubierta, mejorando además la estructura interna. Se agregó un entrepiso de madera y metal, espacios de reunión y aulas. La biblioteca ha sido diseñada para interactuar con la nueva mezquita situada en frente, también diseñada por Atelier Masomi. El proyecto es un centro cultural y educativo donde los religiosos y laicos coexisten pacíficamente. CADI, general hospital in Niamey (Niger)

