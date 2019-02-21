Arquitectura Viva
Monday, February 25, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
21/02/2019

Carl Fredrik Svenstedt, Domaines Ott winery in Taradeau (Francia)

  
The Paris firm headed by Carl Fredrik Svenstedt (Stockholm, 1967) designed this winery of petrous facades, made of blocks weighing a ton each, for the Château de Selle estate in Taradeau, in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Extracted from a nearby quarry dating back to Roman times, the stone is cut into blocks measuring one by one meters by fifty centimeters thick. Forming a curved surface, the blocks are piled up in tiers, rising 10 meters, while the distance between blocks gradually increases to give shape to massive walls with pores that bring in daylight and air as well as providing views. The winery and visitor center are partly embedded into the hill to capitalize on the site’s natural slope and the constant internal temperature that is optimal for winemaking. The main entrance is marked by a row of columns that frames views of the vineyards.
Idom, Beronia Rueda Winery
Rafael Moneo, Descendientes J. Palacios Winery in Corullón (León)
AV Monografías 211_212 - BIG - BJARKE INGELS AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 211 - BARCLAY & CROUSSE Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 90 - JOSÉ MARÍA SÁNCHEZ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS