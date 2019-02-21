Carl Fredrik Svenstedt, Domaines Ott winery in Taradeau (Francia)

The Paris firm headed by Carl Fredrik Svenstedt (Stockholm, 1967) designed this winery of petrous facades, made of blocks weighing a ton each, for the Château de Selle estate in Taradeau, in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Extracted from a nearby quarry dating back to Roman times, the stone is cut into blocks measuring one by one meters by fifty centimeters thick. Forming a curved surface, the blocks are piled up in tiers, rising 10 meters, while the distance between blocks gradually increases to give shape to massive walls with pores that bring in daylight and air as well as providing views. The winery and visitor center are partly embedded into the hill to capitalize on the site’s natural slope and the constant internal temperature that is optimal for winemaking. The main entrance is marked by a row of columns that frames views of the vineyards. Idom, Beronia Rueda Winery Rafael Moneo, Descendientes J. Palacios Winery in Corullón (León)