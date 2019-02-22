Arquitectura Viva
Friday, February 22, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
22/02/2019

Alejandro Aravena, Ochoquebradas House in Los Vilos (Chile)

  
The building is part of a private initiative that involved inviting eight Japanese architects (among them Sejima, Nishizawa, Juma, Fujimoto, and Ishigami) and the same number of Chilean ones to design a vacation house in Los Vilos, a rugged natural environment 250 kilometers north of the city of Santiago.

There is no specific client, just some essential requirements: four bedrooms, a living-dining zone, a kitchen, bathrooms, and a wine cellar, in a total built area of 250 square meters. With this as general premise, this project presents a certain primitivism, expressed through a form that cuts the figure of a dolmen or totem in the landscape.

Like timeless walls stranded on the beach, three massive blocks of reinforced concrete – a pedestal containing communal spaces, a tower for the bedrooms, and a huge skylight – organize the program in a way that stays clear of the commonplaces typical in domestic architectures, all the while also engaging in dialogue with the abrupt scenery of the coast of the violent Pacific Ocean.
Barclay & Crousse. Arquitectura Viva 211
AV Monografías 211_212 - BIG - BJARKE INGELS AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 211 - BARCLAY & CROUSSE Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 90 - JOSÉ MARÍA SÁNCHEZ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS