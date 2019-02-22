22/02/2019 Alejandro Aravena, Ochoquebradas House in Los Vilos (Chile)

+ Zoom Photos: Cristóbal Palma The building is part of a private initiative that involved inviting eight Japanese architects (among them Sejima, Nishizawa, Juma, Fujimoto, and Ishigami) and the same number of Chilean ones to design a vacation house in Los Vilos, a rugged natural environment 250 kilometers north of the city of Santiago.



There is no specific client, just some essential requirements: four bedrooms, a living-dining zone, a kitchen, bathrooms, and a wine cellar, in a total built area of 250 square meters. With this as general premise, this project presents a certain primitivism, expressed through a form that cuts the figure of a dolmen or totem in the landscape.



Like timeless walls stranded on the beach, three massive blocks of reinforced concrete – a pedestal containing communal spaces, a tower for the bedrooms, and a huge skylight – organize the program in a way that stays clear of the commonplaces typical in domestic architectures, all the while also engaging in dialogue with the abrupt scenery of the coast of the violent Pacific Ocean. Barclay & Crousse. Arquitectura Viva 211

