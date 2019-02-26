Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
26/02/2019

OLA Estudio, oficinas de DFG Pavestone en Monçao (Portugal)

  
La firma de La Coruña liderada por Óscar López Alba, OLA Estudio, ha sido la encargada de levantar las nuevas instalaciones para la compañía dedicada a la explotación de canteras de granito DFG Pavestone. Con una superficie construida de 380 metros cuadrados y un presupuesto de ejecución material de 502.000 euros, la nave con orientación norte-sur incluye oficinas, almacenes y un espacio expositivo. Abierta al norte y cerrada al este, la construcción de vidrio, policarbonato y metal incorpora diferentes tipos de piedra y acabados en el interior, y celosías de granito de color azul platino en el exterior.
