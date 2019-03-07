(empty) Thursday, March 07, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 07/03/2019 Ruiz Barbarin arquitectos, rehabilitación de la Torre Castellana 81 en Madrid Photos: Imagen Subliminal

Recientemente declarada Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) en la categoría de Monumento, la antigua sede del BBVA en el Paseo de la Castellana, obra de Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oíza, ha sido renovada por el estudio de Madrid liderado por el navarro Antonio Ruiz Barbarin. Su intervención busca potenciar la calidad de los espacios de trabajo, respetando las cualidades arquitectónicas y la atmosfera original del edificio.



Con respecto al exterior: se recupera el jardín japonés perimetral ideado por Oíza; el acceso de la torre en planta baja se abre a una gran explanada solada; y el pasadizo interior que conduce a los bajos de Azca incorpora una esquina en acero inoxidable realizada a semejanza del módulo de la fachada.



La intervención en los núcleos de comunicaciones retoma los materiales originales desaparecidos: las grandes piezas de filita y el acero inoxidable pulido en sus embocaduras.



En el vestíbulo, la entreplanta sobre el acceso por la calle Raimundo Fernández Villaverde conforma un espacio diáfano al haber sido eliminados los elementos añadidos a lo largo del tiempo.



Los espacios comunes de la planta semisótano han sido renovados según criterios de funcionalidad, simultaneidad de usos, versatilidad y flexibilidad, incorporando paneles correderos y mobiliario modular y apilable. Aquí, los materiales y la proporción del espacio siguen el módulo originario y constructor del edificio, tanto a nivel de distribución, como de despiece.



En las fachadas, un sistema de carpintería de aluminio entre forjados y una serie de travesaños horizontales despiezan el muro cortina, y garantizan una mínima rotura de puente térmico. No se actúa sobre las esquinas curvas ejecutadas con paneles de chapa de acero galvanizado. En la zona del antepecho, los paneles sándwich de fibrocemento han sido sustituidos por otros de características similares realizados en acero con un aislamiento interior de lana de roca. Estos se fijan mediante presión a las chapas de acero cortén del edificio sin alterar las condiciones de la fachada original. El edificio ha conseguido el sello Leed Platino, como certificación de edificio sostenible. Premios COAM 2018