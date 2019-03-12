(empty) Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 12/03/2019 Karl Blossfeldt, Art Forms in Nature In order to guarantee their continued existence, natural elements reduce their form to the essential, reaching their most efficient organization. This basic structure, which is repeated following the same pattern in each species, is present in a particularly marked way in the photographs by the German Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932), who methodically worked on white or black card stock to highlight the details of plant species that he would later show his students of Applied Art at the Berliner Kunsthochschule where he taught. Originally taken as models for his sculptures and teachings, Blossfeldt’s work did not earn widespread artistic recognition until 1928, when his photographs were published in the book Urformen der Kunst (Art Forms in Nature). At a time when the blurred images derived from Impressionism were the prevailing current, the clear and remarkably detailed photographs taken by Blossfeldt were admired by the New Objectivity and surrealists alike, and are still influential today. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.