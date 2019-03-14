Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Trace Architecture Office, complejo Xinzhai Coffee Manor en Bawan (China)

  
Dirigida por Hua Li, la firma de Pekín Trace Architecture Office (TAO) ha sido la encargada de transformar, renovar y ampliar un conjunto de edificios que albergan una planta de procesamiento de café y un hotel, situados en la provincia china de Yunnan, conocida por su cultivo de cafetos. Las construcciones de ladrillo de tradición local incluyen bóvedas como las de la planta baja utilizada para almacenar el café, que responde a los requisitos de temperatura y humedad constantes por sus dimensiones y el grosor de los muros. Para unir los edificios existentes, el estudio TAO agregó dos patios rodeados por galerías cubiertas de hormigón. En una futura fase de rehabilitación, un antiguo cine abandonado en la década de 1980 será convertido en un museo del café.
