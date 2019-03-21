Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, March 21, 2019
21/03/2019

Peter Pichler, remodelación del Hotel Schgaguler en Castelrotto (Italia)

  
En el corazón de los Dolomitas se sitúa este hotel recientemente renovado por el estudio milanés de Peter Pichler. La intervención conserva la estructura existente, levantada en 1986, basada en la arquitectura tradicional de los Alpes que incluye cubiertas a dos aguas y balcones. La reinterpretación juega con la composición original de tres volúmenes, combinando los elementos vernáculos con el nuevo tratamiento de las nuevas fachadas de hormigón que cambian según la orientación y el programa. Los interiores simples y funcionales incorporan materiales locales como textiles, piedras y madera de castaño, aplicados en las 35 habitaciones disponibles, además de en las zonas comunes, como el bar, el restaurante, y el spa.
