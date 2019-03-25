(empty) Monday, March 25, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 25/03/2019 Presentación del libro Sampling Contexts El martes 26 de marzo a las 19:00 se presenta Argument01: Sampling Contexts, editado por DPA Prints y Ediciones Asimétricas, en el espacio Roca Gallery Madrid. El acto contará con la presencia de los comisarios y editores del ciclo Sampling Contexts (Begoña de Abajo, Enrique Espinosa, Carlos García, Eva Gil, Ángela Juarranz, Álvaro Martín y Borja Sallago), invitados-participantes del ciclo (PYO, Taller de Casquería y Gonzalo del Val) y Enrique Encabo.



Sampling Contexts (primer número de la serie Argument) es el libro resumen de una investigación realizada en el curso 2017-2018 en el Departamento de Proyectos Arquitectónicos (DPA) de la Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid (ETSAM) de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) sobre el sampleo en la arquitectura, la capacidad de seleccionar y dotar de valor a ciertos fragmentos de información. El cuerpo principal del documento está formado por seis eventos en forma de diálogos interactivos.



Este proyecto promueve una reflexión en torno a qué es y cómo se hace hoy la arquitectura, desvelando los procesos de trabajo, gestión y comunicación desde la catalogación, el remix o el ensamblaje de una serie estudios emergentes europeos que revelan cómo producen y reproducen sus arquitecturas. En Sampling Contexts han participado: Jan De Vylder, Bruther, Maio, Arquitectura G, Gonzalo del Val, Taller de Casquería, PYO, Fake Industries, Luis Úrculo y Guillermo Santomá. La publicación incluye textos de Jesús Vassallo y Enrique Walker.