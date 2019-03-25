25/03/2019 Mario Corea Arquitectos, CEMAFE en Santa Fe (Argentina) Photos: Giselle Marino

Con oficinas en Barcelona y Buenos Aires, la firma dirigida por Mario Corea es la autora de la construcción del CEMAFE, el Centro de Especialidades Médicas Ambulatorias de Santa Fe. Con 11.500 metros cuadrados de superficie, el edificio está destinado al diagnóstico y tratamiento de prácticas ambulatorias de alta complejidad, para pacientes de la ciudad de Santa Fe y de la región centro-norte de la provincia homónima. El volumen horizontal está organizado en torno a patios que proporcionan iluminación y ventilación natural. El principal desafío constructivo fue la cimentación al tratarse de un terreno de relleno ganado al río. Por ello, se optó por una estructura de losas colgadas de una grilla de vigas en la azotea, la cual está soportada por sólo cuatro grandes columnas fundadas a través de un conjunto de doce pilotes por columna, que alcanzan los 35 metros de profundidad. Las columnas tienen una luz entre ellas de 60 metros y las losas tienen un voladizo en los extremos de 22 metros.



Este centro fue una de las tres obras galardonadas con la máxima distinción, el oro, del premio ARQ FADEA 2018, organizado por Arq-Clarín y la Federación Argentina de Entidades de Arquitectos (FADEA), y además recibió el primer premio en la categoría Escala Mayor de la misma edición. Corea, Morán & Guerrico: Carles Rahola Public Library in Girona Mario Corea wins architectural career award

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.