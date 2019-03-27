Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
27/03/2019

DL + A, cuatro viviendas unifamiliares en la calle Guisando de Madrid

  
En el número 25 de la calle Guisando se levantan estas cuatro casas proyectadas por el estudio madrileño dirigido por José María de Lapuerta y Paloma Campo. El diseño parte de la premisa de atender las demandas de cada vecino, respetando la intimidad y la topografía del terreno. La construcción se realiza sobre una parcela irregular con 8 metros de desnivel en el eje norte-sur. De esta manera, cada vivienda se abre a su jardín mientras se cierra al norte con fachadas ciegas. Para aportar unidad al conjunto, se emplean soluciones arquitectónicas comunes como la cerámica de las fachadas y de las cubiertas inclinadas.
