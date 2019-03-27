27/03/2019 DL + A, cuatro viviendas unifamiliares en la calle Guisando de Madrid

+ Zoom Photos: Imagen Subliminal En el número 25 de la calle Guisando se levantan estas cuatro casas proyectadas por el estudio madrileño dirigido por José María de Lapuerta y Paloma Campo. El diseño parte de la premisa de atender las demandas de cada vecino, respetando la intimidad y la topografía del terreno. La construcción se realiza sobre una parcela irregular con 8 metros de desnivel en el eje norte-sur. De esta manera, cada vivienda se abre a su jardín mientras se cierra al norte con fachadas ciegas. Para aportar unidad al conjunto, se emplean soluciones arquitectónicas comunes como la cerámica de las fachadas y de las cubiertas inclinadas.

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.